Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 398,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

