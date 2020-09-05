Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLGT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

