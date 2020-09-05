RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RDNT opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RadNet by 281.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in RadNet by 102.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 92.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

