Raymond James Boosts Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $13.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.