Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.81.

SWK stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

