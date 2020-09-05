Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading Down 14.8%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price was down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,202,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 451,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 221,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

