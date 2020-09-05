Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Sells $97,800.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Rekor Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

