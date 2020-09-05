Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Sells $97,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Rekor Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit