REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. HSBC began coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

REMYY stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

