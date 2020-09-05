Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 45,344.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

