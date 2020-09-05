Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.06.

REPL stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $975.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

