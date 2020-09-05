ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 122.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 50.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $173.56. The company had a trading volume of 476,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,087. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

