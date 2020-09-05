Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $98,000.00 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RFP opened at $4.86 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

