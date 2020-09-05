Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $98,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RFP opened at $4.86 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit