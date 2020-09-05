Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.19.

NYSE RH opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.13.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

