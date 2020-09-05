RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.00. 593,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 761,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter.
RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
