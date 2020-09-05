RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.00. 593,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 761,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in RigNet in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RigNet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

