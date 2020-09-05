Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 283.1% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.