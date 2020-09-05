Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.68.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $235,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 669.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Roku by 12.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

