Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

RST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.