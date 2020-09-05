Roth Capital Increases Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $80.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

SITM stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Sitime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock valued at $83,576,028. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Analyst Recommendations for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

