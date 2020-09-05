Roth Capital Raises Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $10.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.