Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

Analyst Recommendations for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

