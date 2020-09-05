Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $3.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

