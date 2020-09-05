Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $184.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.27.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

