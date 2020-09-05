Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $22.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

