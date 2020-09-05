Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.65 ($70.17).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.27. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52 week high of €59.78 ($70.33). The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.