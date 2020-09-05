Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDS.A. Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

