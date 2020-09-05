RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Raised to GBX 530 at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSA. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 538 ($7.03).

RSA stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 423.43. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9996904 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield purchased 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

