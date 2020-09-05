Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $12.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

