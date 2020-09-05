Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

