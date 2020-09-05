RWS’s (RWS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

RWS opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 654.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

