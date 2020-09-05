salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $245.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.60.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $86,957,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $356,158,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.