salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $252.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $160,984,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.