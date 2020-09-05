SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

