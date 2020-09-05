Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

EPA SU opened at €104.50 ($122.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.00. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

