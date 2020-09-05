Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.71. 1,342,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,284,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Insiders sold 2,751,395 shares of company stock worth $177,653,636 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schrodinger by 717.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

