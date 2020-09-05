Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.13 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.18.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

