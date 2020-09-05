Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) CEO Acquires $61,900.00 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) CEO Leo William Jr. Varner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leo William Jr. Varner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Leo William Jr. Varner acquired 25,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $111,750.00.

NYSE SIC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

