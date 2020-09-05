Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech reported decent fiscal second-quarter results on diversification strategy. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the company’s weakening momentum in the consumer market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns. Intensifying competition in the semiconductor space is a headwind. Nevertheless, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Also, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,147. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

