Sentinel Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $38,575.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 194.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

