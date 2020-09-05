SG3 Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of CHDN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

