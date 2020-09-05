SG3 Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after buying an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after buying an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,560,000 after buying an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after buying an additional 219,471 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $138.42. 332,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,554. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.46.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

