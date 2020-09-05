SG3 Management LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,262 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,067. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.59. 1,365,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,689. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

