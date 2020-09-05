SG3 Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,414. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

