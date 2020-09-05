Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) PT Lowered to $31.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

