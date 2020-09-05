Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.80 ($1.85).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 108.95 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £37,435.86 ($48,916.58).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

