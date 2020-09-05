Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boohoo Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

LON:BOO opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.24. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.66. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.