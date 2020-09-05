Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 19.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 20,583.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,678. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.