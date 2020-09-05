Short Interest in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Decreases By 18.5%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $171.05. 18,785,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,961,802. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

