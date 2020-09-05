Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Drops By 12.3%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 30th total of 5,712,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.9 days.

Daimler stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

