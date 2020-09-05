Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Drops By 15.4%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.56. 158,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 67.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the last quarter.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

