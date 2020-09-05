Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Rises By 13.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 30th total of 31,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 20,594,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.